Head-To-Head Contrast: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.09 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.42 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 219.91%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

