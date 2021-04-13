Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE ATZ opened at C$31.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.98. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$13.40 and a 12-month high of C$33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.63.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$278.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0370229 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

