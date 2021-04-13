Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.
TSE ATZ opened at C$31.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.98. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$13.40 and a 12-month high of C$33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.63.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
