Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock opened at C$42.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$21.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.09.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.34%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.