Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. CSFB lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.71.

Shares of IMO opened at C$31.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

