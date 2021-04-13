Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $53.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $835.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $856.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

