$9.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

