Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Fortune Minerals
