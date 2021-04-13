Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

