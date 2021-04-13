Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,954% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

