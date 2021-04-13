8X8 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 38,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average daily volume of 2,205 call options.

NYSE EGHT opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 279.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 451.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.