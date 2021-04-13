The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $183.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.78.

PNC opened at $180.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

