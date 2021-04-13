Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

