KeyCorp Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $48.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. PDC Energy has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

