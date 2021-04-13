AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Neutral

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

AB opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

