Citigroup Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $687.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $619.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.25. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $462.16 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.