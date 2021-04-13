QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN’s revenue growth across all geographies and operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were impressive. Strong sales for product groups used in the COVID-19 response drove the top line. Robust orders for the QIAcuity series of digital PCR platforms and FDA’s EUA approval for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Kit look encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion and a raised full-year outlook are impressive. QIAGEN’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, lower QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis test sales due to adverse trends in the Asia-Pacific region and adjusted gross margin contraction are also worrying. A weak solvency position, foreign exchange instability and tough competition persist.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2,750.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 259.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

