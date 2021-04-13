Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.60, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $665.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.25. Tesla has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

