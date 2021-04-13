Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of SF opened at $68.20 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 136,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

