Head to Head Analysis: Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.35 $17.53 million $0.25 34.32

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spindle and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Spindle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

