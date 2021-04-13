The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $79.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

