The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

