Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Euronav by 1,339.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.