Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

