Stifel Nicolaus Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $414.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.77.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $371.11 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average of $337.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

