Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.05.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

