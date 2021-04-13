Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Shares of SPPJY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sappi has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

