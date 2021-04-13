Raymond James Lowers Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

