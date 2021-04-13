AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to $47.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $33.80 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

