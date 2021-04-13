UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.