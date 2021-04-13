UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.
GVDNY stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.45.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
