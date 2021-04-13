SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.51

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and traded as high as $94.90. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

