Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.16

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $12.00. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 47,070 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

