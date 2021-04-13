Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

