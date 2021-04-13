Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

