Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) versus Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Critical Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81% Enstar Group N/A 22.97% 5.11%

82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 12.23 $63.32 million $2.41 70.42 Enstar Group $2.57 billion 2.21 $938.09 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $217.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Enstar Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

