Financial Survey: National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National American University and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National American University and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.09 -$25.09 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 8.40 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National American University.

Volatility & Risk

National American University has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National American University beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

