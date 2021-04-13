Zacks: Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

