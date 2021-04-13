Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,152 ($41.18) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,093.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,678.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

