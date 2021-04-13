Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.