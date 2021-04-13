Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.01 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

