The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.