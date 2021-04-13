Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$1.60 at Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target upped by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
CVE:HTL opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$242.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
