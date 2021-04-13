Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$1.60 at Colliers Securities

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target upped by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$242.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

