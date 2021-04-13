Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €147.50 ($173.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

