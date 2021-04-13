Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $148.32 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

