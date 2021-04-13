Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHAC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.