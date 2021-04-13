Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.69).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €7.98 ($9.38) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.48.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.