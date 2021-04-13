Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCEHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Investec lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tencent has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $759.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

