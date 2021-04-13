National Bankshares Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.53.

MTL opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.88.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

