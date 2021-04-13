OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.01. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 40,235 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

