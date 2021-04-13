OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.01. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 40,235 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

