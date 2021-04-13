Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.86

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.86 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 13,853 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

