VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.