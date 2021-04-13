Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 448.6% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AJINY stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

